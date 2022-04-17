Rare 8,400-Carat Ruby Goes on Display in Dubai

A rare uncut ruby, believed to be one of the largest in the world, has gone on display ahead of an auction in Dubai. The 8,400-carat rough ruby mined in Tanzania is nicknamed Burj Alhamal, or Aries, and weighs over six pounds. It went on display at the Waldorf Astoria Dubai International Financial Center on Friday as part of SJ Gold and Diamond’s Callisto collection; it will be sold in a public auction after the holy Muslim month of Ramadan. The rare ruby, which has never been seen before in public, is expected to sell for some $120 million.