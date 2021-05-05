Rare Airstrike in Western Syria Does Damage

One person was killed and at least six others wounded in an airstrike near the Mediterranean coastal town of Latakia in Syria blamed on Israel, Damascus’ state media reported early Wednesday morning. According to the reports, the targets of the attack were plastics factories. Syria’s military later confirmed the news, claiming the majority of the missiles launched at the facilities were intercepted by anti-aircraft batteries. While Israel has been known to carry out extensive aerial assaults against Iranian and Syrian military bases in central and eastern Syria, it has rarely targeted the Latakia region, which is home to the Khmeimim Air Base used by Russia’s air force. Two weeks ago, a Syrian intercepting missile launched at an Israeli jet missed its mark and traveled well into Israeli territory, finally landing and exploding near the southern town of Dimona which houses Israel’s only nuclear plant.