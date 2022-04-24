Rare Bronze Fork Found at Site of Ancient Jewish Village Near Sea of Galilee

It is not uncommon to find ancient shards of pottery and glass at ancient sites in Israel, but an ancient fork made out of bronze is another story. A member of the public spending one of her Passover holiday vacation days sifting dirt at the archaeological excavation site of an ancient Jewish village about 2 miles north of the Sea of Galilee discovered the fork, which was intricately decorated, according to the Israel Nature and Parks Authority. An earring from which glass marbles likely hung also was discovered at the site of a residential building in the ancient Jewish village at Korazim, which is believed to have existed 1,500 years ago during the Talmudic period. The discoveries indicate that there was a high standard of living in the village. It is among the only metal forks ever discovered in the area, likely because the most commonly used utensil was wooden spoons.