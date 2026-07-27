Rare First Temple Mold Offers First Evidence of Figurine Production in Jerusalem

A rare clay mold discovered beneath Jerusalem’s Tower of David may settle a longstanding archaeological question about where the distinctive female figurines of the First Temple period were made. The find, uncovered during Israel Antiquities Authority excavations at the Kishle, is the first production mold for such figurines ever discovered in Jerusalem, suggesting that at least some were manufactured within the city rather than imported.

The mold emerged while archaeologists sifted soil from First Temple period fills at the site, where construction is underway for the Tower of David Jerusalem Museum’s new Schulich Wing for Archaeology, Art and Innovation. After conservation and restoration, specialists produced a cast revealing a finely detailed female face with an elaborate curly hairstyle.

Although clay figurines from the eighth to sixth centuries BCE have been found in nearly every excavation in Jerusalem and throughout Judah, no molds used to produce them had previously been discovered in the city. “Until now, however, no production molds for these figurines had ever been discovered in Jerusalem,” excavation director Dr. Amit Re’em said. “The discovery of this mold at the Kishle is therefore the first of its kind in Jerusalem, providing direct evidence that at least some of these figurines were produced within the city itself.”

The figurines generally stood between 10 and 20 centimeters high and were made in separate pieces, with the face formed in a mold and the body crafted by hand. Archaeologists identify three principal types: female Judean Pillar Figurines, horse-and-rider figurines, and animal figurines, primarily horses.

Their purpose remains uncertain. According to Israel Antiquities Authority Iron Age curator Debbi Ben-Ami, the figurines have been found in homes, streets and tombs, suggesting they were part of everyday life. Scholars have proposed that they represented a fertility goddess, served as children’s toys or functioned as household amulets intended to bring blessing and protection.

This summer, visitors to the Tower of David Jerusalem Museum will also have the opportunity to sift soil from the Kishle excavations in search of additional archaeological discoveries.