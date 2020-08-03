Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Mideast Daily News
Iran
coronavirus
COVID-19
United Arab Emirates
Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan
Mohammad Javad Zarif
Eid Al-Adha
cover-up

Real Iran Virus Figures Hidden from Public, Leaker Reveals

Uri Cohen
08/03/2020

Coronavirus figures in Iran are triple the ones officially reported by the government, leaked documents reveal. The monumental cover-up was exposed in a series of damning files leaked to the BBC by an unnamed source within Tehran, which shows that the actual number of deaths is nearly 42,000, not 14,400 as reported by the Iranian Health Ministry. The number of current diagnosed COVID-19 cases is over 451,000 and not 279,000 as the government claims. The leaks also reveal that the first death caused by the virus occurred a month before the first coronavirus case was officially reported. In that span, 52 Iranians had already died from the outbreak. On Sunday, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif discussed the coronavirus pandemic with Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, his United Arab Emirates (UAE) counterpart. According to Zarif’s Twitter account, the two high-ranking officials of governments that are bitter regional rivals exchanged Eid al-Adha greetings over a video call and chatted about “bilateral, regional and global” issues. The UAE and Saudi Arabia are US allies in the Persian Gulf and have long opposed Iran’s aggressive overtures in the Middle East, as well as its push for a nuclear weapon.

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.