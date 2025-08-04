Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Released Video Shows Hostage Rom Braslavski Emaciated, Tearful, Unable to Stand
Rom Braslavski from PIJ propaganda video (Screenshot X)

Released Video Shows Hostage Rom Braslavski Emaciated, Tearful, Unable to Stand

The Media Line Staff
08/04/2025

On Sunday, the family of Israeli hostage Rom Braslavski released a video produced by Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) showing him tearful, saying he had been denied food and water.

In the footage, Braslavski identifies himself as “a prisoner of the Al-Quds Brigades,” PIJ’s armed wing. “I’ve run out of food and water. They would give me a little, but today I got nothing at all,” he says. “All I had today was three pieces of falafel. Yesterday, it was barely a plate of rice. Please bring food and a liter of water. I’m on the brink of death.”

NEXT FROM
Top Stories
MORE FROM Top Stories

The video shows Braslavski lying on a mattress, saying he has pain in his foot and difficulty standing. At one point, he holds up a notebook on which he has written, “Get me out of here now!” next to a drawing of a hostage pin. The date on the page indicates the footage was recorded on July 20.

The PIJ claimed that they lost contact with Braslavski’s captors two days later.

 

Mideast Daily News
Hamas Hostages
October 7
propaganda video
Rom Braslavski
TheMediaLine
WHAT WOULD YOU GIVE TO CHANGE THE MISINFORMATION
about the
ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR?
Time Money Both
Support Us
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods