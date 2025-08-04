Released Video Shows Hostage Rom Braslavski Emaciated, Tearful, Unable to Stand

On Sunday, the family of Israeli hostage Rom Braslavski released a video produced by Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) showing him tearful, saying he had been denied food and water.

The Islamic jihad released a video of Rom Braslavski who was taken hostage from the Nova Music Festival. Now you tell me who is starving who? pic.twitter.com/GG6WdAnBr1 — JBforISRAEL (@JanBekker1971) July 31, 2025

In the footage, Braslavski identifies himself as “a prisoner of the Al-Quds Brigades,” PIJ’s armed wing. “I’ve run out of food and water. They would give me a little, but today I got nothing at all,” he says. “All I had today was three pieces of falafel. Yesterday, it was barely a plate of rice. Please bring food and a liter of water. I’m on the brink of death.”

The video shows Braslavski lying on a mattress, saying he has pain in his foot and difficulty standing. At one point, he holds up a notebook on which he has written, “Get me out of here now!” next to a drawing of a hostage pin. The date on the page indicates the footage was recorded on July 20.

The PIJ claimed that they lost contact with Braslavski’s captors two days later.