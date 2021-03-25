Happy Holidays!

For those who celebrate, The Media Line wishes you a joyous Passover and a happy Easter!

We hope you will support The Media Line (TML) this holiday season. TML is known for truthful, unbiased journalism and we are teaching future journalists to do the same. Through our Press and Policy Student Program, TML provides an innovative opportunity for students to globalize their educational experience by connecting to an active news bureau in the Middle East, studying journalism and public policy under the mentorship of veteran journalists while earning academic credit.
These students will reshape how the world sees and understands the Middle East and, in turn, how the Middle East impacts our world. Your contribution will provide the next generation with the skills they need to uphold the highest standards of journalism and, in turn, educate our global society with integrity and respect.
Thank you!

Donate
“The Press and Policy Student Program has elevated my global awareness, supported my journalistic efforts, and propelled me on the path of future success within the news industry.”
Press and Policy Student Program Participant
Carla Warren, University of Houston
Thank you and best wishes.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Religious Right Refuses Ra’am Relationship, Relegating Reeling Republic to Repeated Runoffs
Mansour Abbas, left, leader of the United Arab List, or Ra'am party, addresses supporters in the northern Israeli city of Tamra on March 23, 2021, after the end of voting in the fourth national election in two years. (Mostafa Alkharouf/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Israel elections
coalition
official results

Religious Right Refuses Ra’am Relationship, Relegating Reeling Republic to Repeated Runoffs

Uri Cohen
03/25/2021

Israel is still awaiting the official final results of its March 23 elections, but that hasn’t stopped politicians and would-be kingmakers from sounding their plans and terms for joining any future government. On Thursday, it appeared Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu would not have enough right-wing supporters in the 120-member parliament to form the required 61-seat majority, even including the Yamina party headed by Naftali Bennet, who has said he is open to other kinds of coalitions as well. Some lawmakers in Netanyahu’s Likud party, in their plight to eke out the narrow majority, said they would be willing to rely on the votes of the United Arab List (“Ra’am”), an Islamic party which has not ruled out joining Netanyahu in return for pro-Arab policies and reforms. Netanyahu, who in the past three election cycles skewered his left-wing rivals for even considering a similar partnership, has so far remained silent. Yet his extreme-right allies, the Religious Zionism movement, on Thursday quickly extinguished all talk of such a coalition, saying they refused to sit with “terror supporters.” That leaves Israel with the (longshot) possibility of a center-left government headed by Bennet, or – in the most likely and most depressing scenario – a fifth go at the polls sometime around October.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.