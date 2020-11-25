Report: Israel Strikes Syrian Posts

Syria’s state-owned news agency on Wednesday reported that Israeli fighter jets attacked two military compounds along its western border, near the cities of Quneitra and Damascus. According to the Syrian government, its air defense systems managed to intercept most of the missiles and no casualties were incurred, yet opposition forces claimed at least eight soldiers, affiliated with Iranian proxies operating in the area, were killed. Israel has in recent years, and more extensively in recent months, conducted airstrikes against Syrian and Iranian military bases it deemed threatening along the border. Exactly a week ago, Jerusalem claimed responsibility for bombing Syrian and Iranian outposts in response to explosive devices being laid on the Israeli side of the fence earlier that day by Iranian troops.