You count on us for fact-based, trustworthy coverage of the Middle East.
We're an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency.
We're counting on your support now to sustain our operations.

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Report: Israel Strikes Syrian Posts
This picture taken from the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights on Nov. 25, 2020 shows the southwestern Syrian governorate of Quneitra. (Jalaa Marey/AFP via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Airstrikes
Israel
Syria
Iranian forces

Report: Israel Strikes Syrian Posts

Uri Cohen
11/25/2020

Syria’s state-owned news agency on Wednesday reported that Israeli fighter jets attacked two military compounds along its western border, near the cities of Quneitra and Damascus. According to the Syrian government, its air defense systems managed to intercept most of the missiles and no casualties were incurred, yet opposition forces claimed at least eight soldiers, affiliated with Iranian proxies operating in the area, were killed. Israel has in recent years, and more extensively in recent months, conducted airstrikes against Syrian and Iranian military bases it deemed threatening along the border. Exactly a week ago, Jerusalem claimed responsibility for bombing Syrian and Iranian outposts in response to explosive devices being laid on the Israeli side of the fence earlier that day by Iranian troops.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.