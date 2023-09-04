Report: Libyan PM Who Fired Minister for Meeting Israeli Counterpart Met With Head of Israel’s Mossad

A classified document revealed that Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh met last year in Amman, Jordan with David Barnea, the head of Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency, according to a report by the Lebanese newspaper al-Akhbar. The meeting was held to discuss the possibility of Israeli political and military support for Dbeibeh in exchange for establishing formal ties between Libya and Israel, according to the report.

The revelation comes on the heels of Dbeibeh dismissing his foreign minister, Najla Mangoush, for allegedly conducting secret talks with her Israeli counterpart in Rome.

However, the story of Dbeibeh’s meeting with Barnea is not new; it was reported last year by several Saudi, Libyan, and Israeli news outlets. The meeting in Amman was allegedly orchestrated by Jordan and the United Arab Emirates, under American supervision.

Libya has been torn by conflict since dictator Moammar Gadhafi was ousted in a NATO-backed uprising in 2011. The country is currently divided between rival factions, with Dbeibeh ruling the western part from Tripoli and Gen. Khalifa Haftar controlling the east. Haftar’s son reportedly visited Israel in late 2019, offering to establish diplomatic relations in return for Israeli support. Israel has not taken a public stance on the Libyan conflict but is perceived to align with Egypt and the UAE in backing Haftar.