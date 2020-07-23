Report: Netanyahu Will Call for November Election

Israel’s daily newspaper Haaretz is reporting that Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu has decided to call for a November election: the fourth to be held in the current cycle. According to the report, which is unconfirmed by Netanyahu or his spokesmen, the prime minister expects that a petition will be filed in the High Court arguing that he cannot carry out his duties when he is required to spend three days per week in the prisoner’s dock during his lengthy trial for multiple corruption charges. The power-sharing deal Netanyahu cut with Benny Gantz has shown little sign of success, with the PM and alternate PM showing no sign of interest in working together. Gantz’s strength according to polls, has nosedived. If the surveys prove to be accurate, Netanyahu could hang on to the premiership, which he has held longer than anyone in the nation’s history. The big unknown remains whether Netanyahu will be convicted and even jailed. A recent poll for a television channel showed that Netanyahu had strong disapproval ratings but that his Likud party held a strong lead over all other parties. Among the unknowns is whom the public, which opposes a fourth election, will hold responsible for the costly exercise.