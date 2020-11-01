Rescue Missions Push on After Turkey Quake

Turkish search-and-rescue efforts continue on Sunday as first responders attempt to locate and extract dozens of people still trapped under the rubble in the country’s third-largest city of Izmir, hit hard by a 6.9 magnitude earthquake Friday. The quake, which was also felt and caused small tsunamis in nearby Greek islands, killed 39 and injured more than 800 people. Approximately 1,500 emergency workers were combing for survivors through the ruins in Izmir, where several buildings had collapsed and several more were in danger of following suit after 400 aftershocks rocked the region, reaching as far as Istanbul. The tragic incident even managed to put on hold the intensifying animosity between Turkey and Greece, as the countries’ premiers on Saturday both offered condolences and assistance to one another in the wake of the disaster.