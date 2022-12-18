It's the glowing season of lights.

Researchers in Israel Find Earliest Evidence of Human Use of Cotton
Mideast Daily News

Steven Ganot
12/18/2022

Researchers from the University of Haifa have found 7,000-year-old cotton fibers at Tel Tsaf, a large prehistoric village near Kibbutz Tirat Zvi in Israel’s Beit She’an Valley, the university announced on Sunday. An investigation conducted in collaboration with Stanford University in the United States and Lower Saxony State Museum in Hannover, Germany, showed that this was the earliest evidence in the ancient Near East for human use of cotton.

The cotton fibers were found together with wool and flax ones, and were brought to the village as part of fabrics or clothes from ancient textiles, the team concluded.

The researchers found that the fibers found at Tel Tsaf probably originated in the Indus Valley, in today’s Pakistan, one of the first places where cotton was domesticated. This shows that the villagers had trade relations not only with Egypt, Iraq, and Anatolia, as was known, but also with the Indus Valley, thousands of kilometers away.

Prior to this discovery, eastern Jordan was the site of the earliest known evidence of cotton fibers used by humans in the ancient Near East.

The village at Tel Tsaf thrived during the Chalcolithic period, also known as the Copper Age, between the Neolithic and Bronze Age. The period is characterized by the use of copper for the production of tools and weapons, as well as the emergence of more complex societies with advanced forms of agriculture and architecture. It was the transition period between small agricultural societies and large urban city-states. The Chalcolithic period also saw the development of the wheel, which greatly impacted transportation and commerce, and the rise of early civilizations such as the Sumerians in Mesopotamia, the Indus Valley civilization in South Asia, and the ancient Egyptians in Africa.

