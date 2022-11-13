Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Resolution to Israeli-Palestinian Conflict Not Found in UN, Lapid Says
United Nations General Assembly Hall in the UN Headquarters in New York (Basil D. Soufi/Wikimedia Commons)
Mideast Daily News
Israeli-Palestinian conflict
United Nations General Assembly
International Court of Justice
Occupation

Resolution to Israeli-Palestinian Conflict Not Found in UN, Lapid Says

The Media Line Staff
11/13/2022

The path to resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict “does not pass through the halls of the UN or other international bodies,” Israel’s Prime Minister Yair Lapid warned on Sunday, after the United Nations voted 98-17 to take Israel to the International Court of Justice in the Hague for its “occupation” of Palestinian territories. Lapid warned that the Palestinian move at the UN would have “consequences.” On Sunday, Lapid, the caretaker prime minister who will leave his position likely before the end of this month, held a number of diplomatic and security meetings and discussions over the issue, after which he “ordered the preparation of a range of security and diplomatic responses to the Palestinian move at the United Nations,” according to his office. “This is once again a one-sided Palestinian move that undermines the basic principles for resolving the conflict and potentially harming any possibility for a future process. The Palestinians want to replace negotiations with unilateral measures. They are once again using the UN to attack Israel,” Lapid said. He said that “support for the Palestinian movement is a reward for the terrorist organizations and the anti-Israeli campaign.”

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.