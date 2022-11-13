Resolution to Israeli-Palestinian Conflict Not Found in UN, Lapid Says

The path to resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict “does not pass through the halls of the UN or other international bodies,” Israel’s Prime Minister Yair Lapid warned on Sunday, after the United Nations voted 98-17 to take Israel to the International Court of Justice in the Hague for its “occupation” of Palestinian territories. Lapid warned that the Palestinian move at the UN would have “consequences.” On Sunday, Lapid, the caretaker prime minister who will leave his position likely before the end of this month, held a number of diplomatic and security meetings and discussions over the issue, after which he “ordered the preparation of a range of security and diplomatic responses to the Palestinian move at the United Nations,” according to his office. “This is once again a one-sided Palestinian move that undermines the basic principles for resolving the conflict and potentially harming any possibility for a future process. The Palestinians want to replace negotiations with unilateral measures. They are once again using the UN to attack Israel,” Lapid said. He said that “support for the Palestinian movement is a reward for the terrorist organizations and the anti-Israeli campaign.”