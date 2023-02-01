Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Rights Groups Say Executions in Saudi Arabia Nearly Doubled Under King Salman, MBS
Mideast Daily News
Saudi Arabia
King Salman
Mohammed bin Salman
death penalty

Rights Groups Say Executions in Saudi Arabia Nearly Doubled Under King Salman, MBS

The Media Line Staff
02/01/2023

Executions in Saudi Arabia have nearly doubled under the rule of King Salman and crown prince Mohammed bin Salman, or MBS, the de facto ruler of the country, according to a report by two rights groups. Reprieve and the European Saudi Organization for Human Rights (ESOHR) reported that executions rose from an average of 70.8 executions a year from 2010 to 2014, to 129.5 a year since King Salman took power in 2015. In 2022, Saudi Arabia executed 147 people, including foreign nationals, marking more executions than the previous two years combined, according to the report. “The cases that ESOHR was able to track confirmed that detainees have been deprived of their basic rights, including the right to self-defense and to communicate with the outside world. Additionally, judgment documents showed detainees’ complaints before judges, which alleged they were subjected to torture and ill-treatment and that confessions were extracted from them under torture. No serious investigation or accountability concerning torture was monitored. Rather, judges relied on coerced confessions in issuing death sentences,” according to the organization. MBS said in an interview with The Atlantic magazine on March 3, 2022 that Saudi Arabia had ended the death penalty in most cases, except for convicted murderers and other select categories of offenders, though the numbers indicate that this is not the case. Less than two weeks later, on March 12, 81 people were executed on the same day, according to the report. It is not known how many people in Saudi Arabia are currently facing the death penalty.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.