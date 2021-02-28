Riyadh Says Houthi Ballistic Strike Thwarted 

Saudi Arabia on Saturday intercepted what it claims was a ballistic missile attack on its capital by Yemen’s Houthi forces, as well four explosives-laden drones targeting southern cities near the countries’ mutual border. Residents reported hearing loud blasts in the Riyadh sky, including large sparks that eventually damaged one building, according to local authorities. No casualties were reported in the incident, though Riyadh’s international airport was temporarily shut down and the United States embassy warned Americans to “stay alert.” The Iran-aligned Houthi movement, which overthrew president Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi in 2015 and has since waged battle over control of Yemen with Hadi’s Saudi-led backers, have launched repeated attacks against Saudi targets over the past few months, including tankers and military bases. US President Joe Biden has promised to defend Riyadh against Houthi aggression, but at the same time announced that Washington would cease supporting the Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen and removed the Houthis from the terror organizations list. The civil war is considered by the United Nations as the worst humanitarian crisis in the world today.