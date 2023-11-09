Donate
Rocket and Drone Assault on US Base in Syria Linked to Iraqi Militia
Ash Shaddadi, site of the attack. (Screenshot: X)
Mideast Daily News
Iraqi militia
US Military Base
Al-Shaddadi
Drone Attacks
Syrian conflict

Steven Ganot
11/09/2023

An Iraqi Shiite militia, identified as the “Islamic Resistance in Iraq,” has claimed responsibility for a dual rocket and drone attack on a US military base in Ash Shaddadi, northeastern Syria. The group, known to be an umbrella for Iranian-backed Iraqi militias, announced through online statements that they successfully hit the US base with their booby-trapped drones and rockets. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights confirmed the base was targeted twice, with US anti-aircraft defenses downing two drones. These strikes, which did not result in any reported casualties, are allegedly in retaliation to the ongoing conflict in Gaza. This attack constitutes the 26th against US bases in Syria since October 19.

