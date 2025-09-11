Rocket Cache, Arrests in Damascus Countryside as Probes Target Cross-Border Links

Reporting from Damascus, Rizik Alabi walks readers through a rare, on-the-record account from Brig. Gen. Ahmed al-Dalati about Syrian security forces busting what officials call a Hezbollah “missile cell” in the Rif Dimashq towns of Sa’sa’ and Kanaker—an operation that ended with simultaneous arrests and a haul that included 19 Grad rockets, launch frames, anti-tank missiles, small arms, and boxes of ammunition. The setting matters: Rif Dimashq rings—but does not include—the capital, sitting on corridors that tie Lebanon’s Qalamoun range to the Damascus periphery, routes long used for men and materiel moving back and forth.

Al-Dalati says the suspects trained “in camps inside Lebanon” and were planning actions inside Syria that could threaten public safety. Authorities frame the case as part of a broader push against cross-border networks; outside experts tell The Media Line any real shift will depend on sustained interdictions, court follow-through, and proof the detainees belong to something larger than a one-off cell.

Alabi’s piece also situates the raid in years of conflict: Hezbollah has fought in Syria since 2013 in support of the Syrian government, from al-Qusayr to the Qalamoun front, and the US designates the group a foreign terrorist organization. Officials and state-aligned commentators cast the arrests as evidence of a turning point—invoking claims of a “major collapse” in Hezbollah’s ranks—while analysts caution that conclusions outrun verified facts.

If you want a ground-level look at what was seized, what officials are claiming, and what remains unproven, read Rizik Alabi’s full report—and decide what this operation really signals for the Damascus countryside and the routes that feed it.