Protecting Truth During Tension

As the Israeli-Palestinian conflict develops and the rise of hate crimes persists, TML is on the ground in the Middle East and beyond writing stories that readers like you and other media outlets rely on. To ensure that you have immediate access to unbiased, fact-based reporting, it is crucial that TML has the resources to disseminate these stories in real-time. Please help us protect the truth during these critical times by making a donation today.
The Media Line is proud to assume this responsibility and has over 20 years of success in shaping the role of news reporting in the region. We hope you will support our efforts by making a donation today.

In our modern, digital world, we are not as far away from each other as we once were, which is why news agencies have a responsibility to put forth reliable, trustworthy journalism more than ever before.
TML is proud to assume this responsibility.
We hope you will support our efforts.

Thank you!

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Rockets Fired at Kabul Airport Hours After US Drone Attack on Would-Be Bombers
A view from the scene after at least five rockets were fired at the Afghan capital Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport on Aug. 30, 2021. The burned out car is believed to have contained a mobile rocket launcher. (Haroon Sabawoon/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Kabul
Afghanistan
Airport
US troop withdrawal

Rockets Fired at Kabul Airport Hours After US Drone Attack on Would-Be Bombers

Marcy Oster
08/30/2021

At least five rockets were fired at the airport in Kabul, believed to be launched by the ISIS-K terror group. The rockets, which came as the US was winding down evacuation flights, were intercepted by the US military’s C-RAM defense system. Final evacuation flights from Kabul were not interrupted by the attack, according to the White House. The attack on the airport comes a day after a US drone attack in a residential neighborhood of Kabul targeting a car heading for the airport that was packed with explosives to be worn by would-be suicide bombers, killing at least six civilians, including children. The bombers, suspected to be from ISIS-K, posed an imminent threat to the airport, according to the US Central Command. The Taliban condemned the US for launching an attack in Kabul, saying that it should have been informed first. Meanwhile, some 100 students and staff from the American University of Afghanistan in Kabul were turned away from the airport and told Sunday afternoon that there would be no more rescue flights. US national security adviser Jake Sullivan said Monday that the US “will make sure there is safe passage for any American citizen, any legal permanent resident” and for “those Afghans who helped us” after Tuesday, the deadline for the withdrawal of all foreign troops.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.