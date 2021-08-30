Rockets Fired at Kabul Airport Hours After US Drone Attack on Would-Be Bombers

At least five rockets were fired at the airport in Kabul, believed to be launched by the ISIS-K terror group. The rockets, which came as the US was winding down evacuation flights, were intercepted by the US military’s C-RAM defense system. Final evacuation flights from Kabul were not interrupted by the attack, according to the White House. The attack on the airport comes a day after a US drone attack in a residential neighborhood of Kabul targeting a car heading for the airport that was packed with explosives to be worn by would-be suicide bombers, killing at least six civilians, including children. The bombers, suspected to be from ISIS-K, posed an imminent threat to the airport, according to the US Central Command. The Taliban condemned the US for launching an attack in Kabul, saying that it should have been informed first. Meanwhile, some 100 students and staff from the American University of Afghanistan in Kabul were turned away from the airport and told Sunday afternoon that there would be no more rescue flights. US national security adviser Jake Sullivan said Monday that the US “will make sure there is safe passage for any American citizen, any legal permanent resident” and for “those Afghans who helped us” after Tuesday, the deadline for the withdrawal of all foreign troops.