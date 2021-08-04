Rockets Fired From Lebanon Into Israel, Residents Take to Shelters

Tensions are soaring on Wednesday after two rockets of a three-missile barrage fired into Israel from Hizbullah-controlled southern Lebanon fell near the city of Kiryat Shmona in northern Israel. Residents took to the bomb shelters as the army retaliated with artillery fire. Although no injuries or damage were reported, concern was rife that Hizbullah’s patron, Iran, could be using its terrorist proxy to intensify the relatively low-level sparring that has been going on between Tehran and Jerusalem. A ship located off of Oman that is operated by an Israeli company was targeted by a drone just days ago. For its part, Israel’s air force has been striking at weapons depots and armament Iran has been delivering to the region. Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has warned that rocket fire on Israel’s north from Lebanon, like Hamas’ attacks launched from Gaza toward Israel’s south, will not be tolerated.