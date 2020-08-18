Rockets Hit Afghanistan Diplomatic District

The diplomatic district in the Afghanistan capital of Kabul came under fire early Tuesday morning as several rockets landed near homes and offices of foreign ambassadors and United Nations officials, according to Reuters. No casualties were reported in the attack, which an Afghan government official said was apparently launched from two passing vehicles in the capital. Following the strike, the entire diplomatic enclave was put under lockdown as security agents attempted to gather more details and ensure the diplomats’ safety. Afghanistan is in the midst of a major political shift, with the US winding down its military presence in the country and working to establish constructive peace talks between the Kabul government and the Taliban, an extremist group that controls extensive territories outside the capital. On Monday, the Afghan government refused to release 400 Taliban prisoners in what was planned to be the final phase in a massive prisoner swap that included 5,000 Taliban fighters and 1,000 Afghan soldiers. The halting of the prisoners’ release is expected to weigh heavily on and perhaps nix altogether the peace talks between the parties, set to begin on Thursday.