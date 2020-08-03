Rockets in South and Bombs in North – Israel in One Night

Coronavirus news in Israel took a backseat for the first time in months late Sunday night, as reports of rockets and bombs, once a staple of the evening news, returned to the headlines. In the south, a rocket was launched from the Gaza Strip toward Israeli towns near the border by an unknown source, only to be intercepted in midair by anti-missile fire. In response, Israeli Air Force planes bombed several Hamas facilities, saying it holds the organization responsible for any attacks emanating from Gaza. No casualties were reported on either side. Barely an hour later, military scouts near the Syrian border noticed a cell of four unidentified soldiers approaching the border fence. After crossing into Israeli territory – but not crossing the fence itself – the four planted a bomb near the patrol road and began retreating. Israeli jets launched a strike, killing all four. It is still unclear whether the team was acting on orders from Hizbullah, a Lebanese political and military organization designated by most of the Western world as a terrorist group, which has sworn to avenge the death of one of its operatives in an airstrike in Syria last month that was attributed to Israel. Last week, a team of Hizbullah fighters crossed the Lebanon-Israel border and attempted to infiltrate an army base, only to be repulsed back into Lebanon by Israeli fire.