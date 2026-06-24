Romy Leibler Warns Israel Against Becoming Sparta Without America

Romy Leibler’s warning lands like a cold glass of water in the face: Israel may talk about becoming Sparta, but the real danger is becoming Sparta without America.

Leibler argues that President Donald Trump’s US-Iran memorandum of understanding, paired with Vice President JD Vance’s blunt reminder that Israel depends on American-built and American-funded defensive weaponry, should force Jerusalem to think hard about its future. The issue, he says, is not whether Israel has reason to be upset. It does. The issue is whether Israeli leaders understand how fragile the US relationship has become—and how reckless it would be to treat American support as permanent.

Netanyahu, in Leibler’s view, has so far shown restraint by not publicly attacking President Trump or the memorandum. The louder danger comes from Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, whose attacks on the deal may thrill their political bases while damaging relations with the American president’s administration. Opposition parties, meanwhile, are using the agreement to paint Netanyahu as having mishandled the US relationship.

The deeper problem is bigger than one deal. Leibler sees the old bipartisan consensus around Israel cracking. Progressive Democrats are growing more hostile. American Israel Public Affairs Committee support has become toxic in some circles. Arms sales, missile defense funding, campus politics, lawfare, and boycott campaigns are all moving onto rougher terrain. On the Republican side, Vance’s America First framing and the influence of figures such as Tucker Carlson suggest that emotional attachment to Israel may give way to colder calculations of US interest.

Leibler does not argue that Israel should panic. He argues that Israel must grow up strategically. That means expanding domestic defense production, reducing dependence on US funding for weapons, rebuilding bipartisan ties, and confronting the behavior of extremists at home who accelerate Israel’s isolation.

The Sparta metaphor comes across not as macho branding but as a warning label. Israel may be a regional power today, says Leiber, but without American backing, diplomatic legitimacy, and internal discipline, power can turn lonely fast.