Rouhani Says Sorry After Iran’s Power Grid Crashes

Outgoing Iranian President Hassan Rouhani apologized Tuesday for widespread power outages across the Islamic Republic, which, he said, caused “plenty of pain” to the country’s citizens. The blackouts brought chaos to Iran’s streets, knocked out electric-powered trains, disrupted telecommunications, and in some places affected the water supply, as well. With temperatures rising to 122°F (50°C) in the south, and 106°F (41°C) in Tehran, demand is well beyond what the country can generate, and the power grid has been overwhelmed. An emergency shutdown to the country’s only nuclear power plant, in Bushehr, and droughts that have reduced hydroelectric generation, have exacerbated the situation. Relief won’t be coming soon; a spokesman for Iran’s parliamentary energy committee said, “This is not limited to one day. We will have this situation for at least one month or more.”