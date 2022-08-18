Royal Hashemite Court Announces Engagement of Jordan’s Crown Prince

Jordan’s Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah is engaged to be married. The Royal Hashemite Court on Wednesday announced the prince’s engagement to Rajwa Al Saif. The engagement took place in Riyadh, at the home of her father. Al Said, who was born in Riyadh, and attended the College of Architecture at Syracuse University in New York, Roya News reported. Members of her family have been the sheikhs of the town of Al-Attar in Sudair, Najd, since the beginning of the reign of King Abdulaziz Al Saud. I didn’t think it was possible to hold so much joy in my heart! Congratulations to my eldest Prince Hussein and his beautiful bride-to-be, Rajwa,” Queen Rania tweeted. The royal palace is becoming more and more of an empty next, last month Prince Hussein’s sister, Princess Iman, became engaged to Jameel Alexander Thermiotis.