RSF Accuses Sudanese Army of Fatal Shelling Amid Tribal Disputes
Mideast Daily News
Sudanese army
Rapid Support Forces
South Darfur
tribal conflict
Nyala

RSF Accuses Sudanese Army of Fatal Shelling Amid Tribal Disputes

Steven Ganot
08/14/2023

In South Darfur State, western Sudan, violent confrontations erupted Sunday between the Sudanese Army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) due to ongoing tribal conflicts. Eyewitnesses and local media delivered varied accounts regarding casualties from the recent confrontations. The RSF claims that 43 civilians, among them women and children, perished due to the Sudanese army’s unrestrained shelling in Nyala, South Darfur’s capital. However, the army remains silent on these allegations. Sources in the area have also pointed to significant casualties stemming from heightened tribal tensions between the Salamat and Bani Halba tribes. The feud reportedly escalated over livestock theft accusations and the Salamat tribe’s resistance to RSF’s push for absolute allegiance in the war. Last month, the Bani Halba tribe expressed its support for the RSF against the Sudanese army. Adam Abbakar Ishaq, a notable member of local resistance committees in Nyala, voiced concerns over the potential for a humanitarian disaster given the rising tensions and an evident lack of official oversight. The broader backdrop is Sudan’s tumultuous situation, marked by ongoing strife between the Sudanese army and the RSF since April, which has resulted in around 3,000 fatalities and over 6,000 injuries, according to the Sudanese Health Ministry.

