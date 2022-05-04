Russia Claims Israeli Mercenaries Are Fighting With Neo-Nazi Militia Supporting Ukraine

Just days after suggesting that Nazi leader Adolf Hitler had Jewish origins and that Jews are the worst antisemites, Russia’s Foreign Ministry continued to stoke tension with Israel, claiming that Israeli mercenaries are fighting alongside a right-wing militia aligned with the Ukrainian military. A ministry spokeswoman told the pro-government Sputnik radio that “Israeli mercenaries are practically shoulder to shoulder with Azov [Battalion] militants in Ukraine.” Azov has been described as a far-right militia associated with neo-Nazism, lending credence to Russia’s claims that it is fighting with Ukraine in order to purge its neighbor of Nazis – this, despite the fact that the Ukrainian people overwhelmingly elected a president who makes no secret of his Jewish identity. Azov in 2014 fought pro-Russian separatists in Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region and now are under the command of Ukraine’s military. Meanwhile, a delegation of Hamas officials who are not based in Gaza left for Moscow on Wednesday in order to meet with Russian Foreign Ministry officials. The meeting follows a phone call held last month between Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.