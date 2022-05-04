The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Look out for exciting new additions as we enter 2022.

We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
The Media Line

Non-profit news needs public support.
Please support us with your generous contributions:
Donate
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Russia Claims Israeli Mercenaries Are Fighting With Neo-Nazi Militia Supporting Ukraine
A van with Azov symbol on the bonnet is seen at the center of Azov Battalion in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, on March 31, 2022. ( Andre Luis Alves/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Russia
Ukraine
Israel
mercenaries

Russia Claims Israeli Mercenaries Are Fighting With Neo-Nazi Militia Supporting Ukraine

The Media Line Staff
05/04/2022

Just days after suggesting that Nazi leader Adolf Hitler had Jewish origins and that Jews are the worst antisemites, Russia’s Foreign Ministry continued to stoke tension with Israel, claiming that Israeli mercenaries are fighting alongside a right-wing militia aligned with the Ukrainian military. A ministry spokeswoman told the pro-government Sputnik radio that “Israeli mercenaries are practically shoulder to shoulder with Azov [Battalion] militants in Ukraine.” Azov has been described as a far-right militia associated with neo-Nazism, lending credence to Russia’s claims that it is fighting with Ukraine in order to purge its neighbor of Nazis – this, despite the fact that the Ukrainian people overwhelmingly elected a president who makes no secret of his Jewish identity. Azov in 2014 fought pro-Russian separatists in Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region and now are under the command of Ukraine’s military. Meanwhile, a delegation of Hamas officials who are not based in Gaza left for Moscow on Wednesday in order to meet with Russian Foreign Ministry officials. The meeting follows a phone call held last month between Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.