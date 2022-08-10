The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

Russia Launches Iranian Satellite Into Space, Marking New Cooperation
The opening of the Imam Khomeini Space Launch Center in the provincial capital of Semnan in Iran's Semnan Province. (Tasnim News Agency/Creative Commons )
Mideast Daily News
Iran
Russia
satellite

Russia Launches Iranian Satellite Into Space, Marking New Cooperation

The Media Line Staff
08/10/2022

Russia launched an Iranian satellite into space from a base in southern Kazakhstan. The launch on Tuesday propelled a high-resolution, remote-sensing Khayyam satellite, which Iran claims will be used for non-military purposes, including researching radiation and environmental monitoring for agricultural purposes. The launch was broadcast live on Iranian state television. The satellite reportedly was successfully placed into orbit and data was later received from it. Iran’s Information and Communications Technology Minister Issa Zarepour said in a video statement the day before the launch that that it “is the start of a strategic cooperation between Iran and Russia in the space industry.” The Iranian Space Agency (ISA) has said that it will have exclusive control over the satellite; Iran has said that its military program is separate from the ISA. The launch comes three weeks after Russian President Vladimir Putin visited Tehran and met Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and President Ebrahim Raisi. Russia and Iran are working to renew a 20-year cooperation agreement.

