Russia Uses Iranian-Made Suicide Drones to Attack Deep Inside Ukraine
A local resident sits outside a building destroyed by Iranian-made Shahed-136 delta-wing suicide drones ain an attack on Bila Tserkva, 50 miles southwest of Kyiv, on October 5, 2022 (Sergei Supinsky/AFP via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News

Russia Uses Iranian-Made Suicide Drones to Attack Deep Inside Ukraine

The Media Line Staff
10/06/2022

Russia used Iranian-made suicide drones to attack a military base located deep inside Ukraine. The head of the Kyiv regional military administration, Oleksiy Kuleba, said on social media and in interviews with reporters that the attacks, which also damaged other buildings, took place early on Wednesday in Bila Tserkva, located 50 miles southwest of the capital Kyiv, carried out by Iranian-made Shahed-136 delta-wing drones. Russia first began using the drones against Ukraine last month, according to the AFP news agency. Iran has delivered hundreds of its drones to Russia, according to reports. In response, Ukraine removed the accreditation of the Iranian ambassador and said it is “significantly reducing” the Iranian Embassy’s diplomatic staff. Iran has denied supplying Russia with the drones, calling it “foreign media propaganda.”

