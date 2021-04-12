Support Our Future Leaders

The Media Line is known for producing truthful, unbiased journalism and we are teaching future journalists to do the same. Through our signature Press and Policy Student Program, The Media Line provides an innovative opportunity for students to globalize their educational experience by connecting to an active news bureau in the Middle East, studying journalism and public policy under the mentorship of veteran journalists while earning academic credit.

These students will reshape how the world sees and understands the Middle East and, in turn, how the Middle East impacts our world. Your contribution will provide the next generation with the skills they need to uphold the highest standards of journalism and, in turn, educate our global society with integrity and respect.

Thank you!

Donate
“The Press and Policy Student Program has elevated my global awareness, supported my journalistic efforts, and propelled me on the path of future success within the news industry.”
Press and Policy Student Program Participant
Carla Warren, University of Houston
Thank you and best wishes.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Sabotage at Iranian Nuclear Site Dominates the News
Anti-aircraft guns guarding Natanz Nuclear Facility, Iran, June 22, 2006 (Hamed Saber/Wikimedia Commons)
Mideast Daily News
Iran Natanz
Mohammad Javad Zarif
sabotage

Sabotage at Iranian Nuclear Site Dominates the News

Uri Cohen
04/12/2021

A flurry of leaks, threats and counterthreats have engulfed the Middle East following Sunday morning’s mysterious electric failure at the Natanz nuclear facility in central Iran. Israeli outlets late Sunday night all released identical remarks attributed to “intelligence sources,” claiming the incident was carried out by the country’s intelligence agency Mossad, and that the attack was likely to set Tehran’s nuclear program back by about nine months. Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Monday also officially acknowledged Israel’s involvement in the sabotage effort, warning that “the Zionists want to take revenge because of our progress on the way to lift sanctions … But we will take our revenge from the Zionists.” Other officials in Tehran accused Jerusalem of conducting “nuclear terrorism” and claimed an individual involved in the strike had been apprehended, but insisted the damage done to the uranium enrichment facility was minor. The sudden crash of the Natanz power grid came less than 24 hours after Iranian President Hassan Rouhani launched the site’s new advanced centrifuges on Saturday night, while also coinciding with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s visit to Israel.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.