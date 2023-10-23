SAF, RSF To Renew Sudan Peace Talks in Jeddah on Thursday

The Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) announced on Sunday that peace talks with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) will recommence this Thursday in the Saudi port city of Jeddah. Shams-Eddin Kabashi, deputy commander of the SAF, confirmed that a delegation will travel to Jeddah for the talks. Saudi Arabia and the United States, who have been mediating the discussions since May, have scheduled the talks for Oct. 26. The negotiations had been paused since July due to fundamental disagreements between the conflicting parties.

Since April 15, deadly confrontations have erupted between the SAF and the RSF in Khartoum and other regions of Sudan. According to the Sudanese Health Ministry, these clashes have resulted in at least 3,000 deaths and over 6,000 injuries. The UN International Organization for Migration reports that nearly 5.8 million people have been internally displaced or forced to leave Sudan due to the ongoing conflict between the SAF and the RSF.