Saied Hosts Saudi Foreign Minister as Tunis and Riyadh Push Projects, Coordinate on Gaza

Tunisian President Kais Saied met Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud in Tunis on Tuesday to review ties and coordinate on regional flashpoints, with both sides pledging to speed up joint projects and widen cooperation across security, investment, energy, and culture. The talks, announced by the Tunisian presidency, aimed to move long-discussed initiatives forward and align positions on the wars reshaping the Middle East.

According to the presidency’s readout, Saied praised the depth of Tunisia–Saudi relations and framed the partnership as a platform for broader Arab cooperation. He reaffirmed Tunisia’s support for the Palestinian cause, condemned attacks on civilians and blockades, rejected the forced displacement of Palestinians, and cast global protests over the war in Gaza as a sign of rising pressure for justice and freedom. The Saudi foreign minister said the visit reflected a mutual commitment to strengthening ties and coordinating on key regional and international issues to promote stability.

The meeting fits a wider pattern: Riyadh has used high-level diplomacy to manage regional shocks tied to Gaza and Red Sea security, while courting economic partnerships from North Africa to the Levant under Vision 2030. Tunisia, facing a protracted economic squeeze, has looked to Gulf partners for investment and budget support, even as it seeks to preserve policy autonomy and political stability at home.

Both governments describe their coordination as practical—moving stalled projects toward completion and keeping channels open on Gaza, where Arab states continue to push for de-escalation, humanitarian access, and a durable political track. With the regional map in flux, Tunis and Riyadh cast their alignment as a bet on steady ties and incremental gains.