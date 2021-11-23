Americans need to understand the Middle East
How much do we really know?

At The Media Line, we value all points of view and aim to mend our differences through fact-based narrative-inclusive journalism Help support our bold and brave team in Afghanistan, Gaza, Israel, Palestinian Territories, the UAE, and beyond.
Help us continue our work and provide access to the news that matters to you.

Donate
Thank you and best wishes to you and yours for this Jewish New Year.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Salaries for Israeli Soldiers to Rise by 50%, Though Still Does Not Come Close to Minimum Wage
(Sgt. Shay Wagner, IDF Spokesperson's Unit)
Mideast Daily News
Israeli soldiers
IDF
salaries

Salaries for Israeli Soldiers to Rise by 50%, Though Still Does Not Come Close to Minimum Wage

Marcy Oster
11/23/2021

The salaries of Israeli soldiers will rise for the first time in six years, the Defense Ministry announced. Salaries will rise by 50% at the start of next year, at a cost of some 900 million shekels, or $290 million, which will be funded by both the Defense and Finance ministries. The salary rise will come in the third and final year of service, with combat troops earning 3,048 shekels a month, or $980; combat support troops earning 1,793 shekels a month, or about $580;.and soldiers in administrative positions earning 1,235 shekels a month, or about $400. For comparison, the minimum wage in Israel is 5,300 shekels a month, or about $1,700. “This is the least we can do for the soldiers who are guarding us,” Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said in a statement about the raise, adding: “We love you, IDF soldiers.” In announcing the salary increase, Israel’s Defense Minister Benny Gantz said: “Today we announce a decision that does justice to those who serve, and that it has significant implications for force building in the IDF and its continued existence as the people’s army.” He called the army a ” national necessity,” and said that “we will continue to take care of all the soldiers, expand the circle of conscripts and strengthen the soldiers with special needs who require additional assistance.” Army service in Israel is compulsory.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.