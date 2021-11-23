Salaries for Israeli Soldiers to Rise by 50%, Though Still Does Not Come Close to Minimum Wage

The salaries of Israeli soldiers will rise for the first time in six years, the Defense Ministry announced. Salaries will rise by 50% at the start of next year, at a cost of some 900 million shekels, or $290 million, which will be funded by both the Defense and Finance ministries. The salary rise will come in the third and final year of service, with combat troops earning 3,048 shekels a month, or $980; combat support troops earning 1,793 shekels a month, or about $580;.and soldiers in administrative positions earning 1,235 shekels a month, or about $400. For comparison, the minimum wage in Israel is 5,300 shekels a month, or about $1,700. “This is the least we can do for the soldiers who are guarding us,” Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said in a statement about the raise, adding: “We love you, IDF soldiers.” In announcing the salary increase, Israel’s Defense Minister Benny Gantz said: “Today we announce a decision that does justice to those who serve, and that it has significant implications for force building in the IDF and its continued existence as the people’s army.” He called the army a ” national necessity,” and said that “we will continue to take care of all the soldiers, expand the circle of conscripts and strengthen the soldiers with special needs who require additional assistance.” Army service in Israel is compulsory.