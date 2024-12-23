Asharq Al-Awsat, London, December 12

In a highly anticipated development, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has been granted the prestigious opportunity to host the 2034 FIFA World Cup, becoming the sole host nation for the first expanded version of the tournament approved by the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA). On Wednesday, FIFA confirmed that Saudi Arabia would host the Men’s World Cup in 2034, while the 2030 event will be a joint effort by Morocco, Spain, and Portugal. Saudi Arabia’s successful bid marks a historic moment as it becomes the first country to host 48 teams simultaneously, following the 2026 tournament scheduled to occur in the United States, Mexico, and Canada and the 2030 event in Spain, Morocco, and Portugal. In the evaluation process, Saudi Arabia’s proposal received an unprecedented rating of 4.18 out of 5, the highest in the history of World Cup host bids since the tournament’s inception in 1930. FIFA categorized the associated risks as moderate, in contrast to the “high risk” assessments of the 2026 and 2030 World Cup bids. With this development, Saudi Arabia is already laying the groundwork for the 2034 event, making the nation a focal point for global scrutiny and interest. As is widely understood, soccer is not merely a sport; it is an expansive global industry with intricate layers, interests, and networks. The World Cup is a seminal global event, primarily centered on the competition itself, but it also intersects with political, sporting, social, economic, marketing, and cultural dimensions. The World Cup is unrivaled as the largest global event, captivating audiences worldwide, either directly or indirectly. With its commitment to hosting an exceptional tournament, Saudi Arabia pledges to welcome diverse cultures and civilizations, signifying a pivotal step toward further openness—a core tenet of the Saudi vision, which aims to foster a civilization interconnected with the global community. Since the initiation of its Vision 2030 under King Salman’s leadership and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s guidance, Saudi Arabia has pursued a path starkly opposed to the extremist, insular, and futile projects that have marred the region. This trajectory reflects a forward-looking approach focused on global engagement, symbolized by opening windows to new ideas and perspectives. It stands in direct contrast to the fundamentalist ideologies of movements such as the Muslim Brotherhood, al-Qaida, Khomeinism, and the Houthi movement, not to mention the empty rhetorics of extremist factions. This is Saudi Arabia’s deliberate choice, a vision starkly different from the chaos and superstitions propagated by disruptive elements to the north in the Levant, south in Yemen, and to the East and West. Comparing these paths clarifies the emergence of the dawn of a new day for the kingdom and our region. —Mishari Al-Dhaidi (translated by Asaf Zilberfarb)