Saudi Arabia Announces Plans To Build One of World’s Largest Airports
The gates at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh in this 2019 photo (Waleed Alzuhair/Flickr)
Mideast Daily News
Saudi Arabia
Airport
Riyadh

Saudi Arabia Announces Plans To Build One of World’s Largest Airports

The Media Line Staff
11/29/2022

Saudi Arabia has announced plans to build one of the world’s largest airports, complete with six parallel runways. The new King Salman International Airport, which will be funded by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund and which was announced by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, will accommodate up to 120 million travelers by 2030 and will contribute $7.18 billion annually to Saudi Arabia’s non-oil gross domestic product. It will include the current King Khalid International Airport and spread over more than 22 square miles. The new airport is set to contribute to the Saudi kingdom’s plans to be a global transportation and logistics hub in the next decade, part of the crown prince’s Vision 2030 plan. The new airport will create 103,000 jobs, both directly and indirectly, handle 185 million travelers, and process 3.5 million tons of cargo by 2050, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

