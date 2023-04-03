Saudi Arabia Announces Voluntary Oil Cut of Half a Million Barrels Per Day Until End of 2023

The Declaration of Cooperation, first signed in 2016, aims to reduce oil market volatility and ensure a fair return on investment for all oil-producing countries involved. The agreement involves coordination between OPEC member countries and non-OPEC participating countries to manage oil production levels and support global oil prices.

The ministry emphasized that the voluntary cut is in addition to the reduction in production agreed upon at the 33rd OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting on October 5, 2022. It clarified that the decision is a precautionary measure aimed at supporting the stability of the global oil market. The voluntary oil cut is anticipated to aid in stabilizing oil prices as the world continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.