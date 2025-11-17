Saudi Arabia Bets on Thrills as First 6 Flags Park Rises in Qiddiya City

Saudi Arabia plans to ring in the new year of 2026 by throwing open the gates of its first Six Flags theme park on Dec. 31, 2025, in Qiddiya City outside Riyadh, a centerpiece of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s Vision 2030 push to turn the Kingdom into a global tourism and entertainment player. The park, built by Qiddiya Investment Co. in partnership with the US-based brand, aims to lure both Saudi families and international visitors with high-adrenaline rides and splashy entertainment.

Carved into the Tuwaiq Mountains about 40 minutes from the capital, Six Flags Qiddiya City will be the company’s first park outside North America and the anchor attraction in a vast mixed-use district that is slated to include homes, offices, hotels, hospitals, and schools. The project is part of a broader wave of giga-projects—from NEOM on the Red Sea to the Red Sea Project resorts—intended to help shift the Saudi economy away from oil and raise annual visitor numbers to as many as 150 million by 2030.

“Six Flags Qiddiya City not only opens its door to the public for the first time, it starts to showcase everything Qiddiya City stands for: bold imagination, unforgettable experiences, and a new benchmark for global entertainment,” said Brian Machamer, president of Six Flags Qiddiya City.

The park is set to debut with 28 rides, including the Falcons Flight coaster, promoted as the tallest, fastest, and longest in the world, along with the Iron Rattler and Spitfire, marketed as record-setting thrill machines. Visitors will find 18 family rides, a wide range of food outlets, and branded retail. Gates will open daily at 4 p.m., with accessible shuttle buses from parking hubs and Jeddah Metro Station. Ticket prices will start at 325 riyals ($87) for adults, with discounts for children, seniors, and people with special needs.