Saudi Arabia Closes Out ‘Year of Saudi Coffee’ With Research Grants

As the “Year of Saudi Coffee” comes to a close, the kingdom wants to delve further into its national drink. Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Culture announced the launch of a research grant in conjunction with the Saudi Coffee Company of the Public Investment in order to encourage researchers to conduct scientific papers and research in the field of Saudi coffee. The three main tracks covering the grant are: “the coffee in the Arabian Peninsula”; “development of the local cultural content”; and “the intangible cultural heritage linked to Saudi coffee.” The objectives of the research include consolidating national identity, preserving Saudi cultural heritage, studying the Saudi coffee market, sponsoring creativity and developing the Saudi coffee industry. The grants are available to Saudi and international researchers and specialists. In February, the Ministry of Culture renamed Arabic coffee to Saudi coffee at all restaurants and coffee shops in the kingdom.