It's the glowing season of lights.

This year light a candle for truth and democracy.

Support The Media Line 365 nights a year in shining the light of trusted news.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Saudi Arabia Closes Out ‘Year of Saudi Coffee’ With Research Grants
(Pixabay)
Mideast Daily News
Saudi Arabia
coffee
Research
grant

Saudi Arabia Closes Out ‘Year of Saudi Coffee’ With Research Grants

The Media Line Staff
12/19/2022

As the “Year of Saudi Coffee” comes to a close, the kingdom wants to delve further into its national drink. Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Culture announced the launch of a research grant in conjunction with the Saudi Coffee Company of the Public Investment in order to encourage researchers to conduct scientific papers and research in the field of Saudi coffee. The three main tracks covering the grant are: “the coffee in the Arabian Peninsula”; “development of the local cultural content”; and “the intangible cultural heritage linked to Saudi coffee.” The objectives of the research include consolidating national identity, preserving Saudi cultural heritage, studying the Saudi coffee market, sponsoring creativity and developing the Saudi coffee industry. The grants are available to Saudi and international researchers and specialists. In February, the Ministry of Culture renamed Arabic coffee to Saudi coffee at all restaurants and coffee shops in the kingdom.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.