Saudi Arabia Detains Public Officials in New Corruption Probe

Saudi Arabia has reportedly detained 298 officials – including members of the political establishment, military and domestic security apparatus – on charges ranging from bribery and embezzlement to exploiting public office. The move is being compared to a 2017 crackdown following the naming of Mohammad bin Salman as crown prince. Known as MbS, he quickly ordered scores of the kingdom’s elites to be held at Riyadh’s Ritz Carlton hotel. That, in turn, drew widespread criticism, with some accusing the new heir to the Saudi throne of attempting to neuter potential rivals in order to consolidate power. The latest development comes 10 days after Saudi authorities arrested three princes, including King Salman’s nephew, Mohammed bin Nayef, whom MbS replaced as crown prince.