Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is seen behind a military band upon his arrival at Algiers International Airport, on December 2, 2018. (Photo: RYAD KRAMDI/AFP/Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Saudi Arabia
Mohammad bin Salman
Crackdown
Corruption
Mohammed bin Nayef
King Salman

Saudi Arabia Detains Public Officials in New Corruption Probe

Charles Bybelezer
03/16/2020

Saudi Arabia has reportedly detained 298 officials – including members of the political establishment, military and domestic security apparatus – on charges ranging from bribery and embezzlement to exploiting public office. The move is being compared to a 2017 crackdown following the naming of Mohammad bin Salman as crown prince. Known as MbS, he quickly ordered scores of the kingdom’s elites to be held at Riyadh’s Ritz Carlton hotel. That, in turn, drew widespread criticism, with some accusing the new heir to the Saudi throne of attempting to neuter potential rivals in order to consolidate power. The latest development comes 10 days after Saudi authorities arrested three princes, including King Salman’s nephew, Mohammed bin Nayef, whom MbS replaced as crown prince.

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Help us deliver the independent journalism the world needs
Donate
Mideast Daily News Email - Get the latest headlines and stories
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Mideast Daily News Email - Get the latest headlines and stories
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.