The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Look out for exciting new additions as we enter 2022.

We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
The Media Line

Non-profit news needs public support.
Please support us with your generous contributions:
Donate
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Saudi Arabia Eases COVID-19 Restrictions Ahead of Hajj Despite Rise in Cases
Mideast Daily News
Saudi Arabia
easing restrictions
COVID-19
coronavirus
Hajj

Saudi Arabia Eases COVID-19 Restrictions Ahead of Hajj Despite Rise in Cases

Steven Ganot
06/14/2022

Saudi Arabia announced Monday the easing of restrictions and lifting of precautionary measures against the COVID-19 pandemic, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported. The Saudi Interior Ministry said the decision was based on its follow-up of the epidemiological situation, health recommendations, and the success of the country’s vaccination program.

Wearing masks is no longer required in closed places, except in the two holy mosques in Mecca and Medina. Immunization and health verification are no longer required for entering facilities, attending activities, boarding planes, or using public transportation. Citizens who wish to travel abroad can get their third booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine eight days after receiving the second dose. Previously, they had to wait three months between doses, the ministry noted.

Monday’s move comes as the kingdom prepares to welcome 850,000 pilgrims from abroad for the annual hajj pilgrimage, which this year begins on July 7. The first foreign pilgrims since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic began arriving from Indonesia earlier this month. In 2020 and 2021, the pandemic nearly shut down the pilgrimages, which in normal years would bring revenue of around $12 billion annually to the kingdom.

As of June 1, 70.63% of Saudi residents were considered fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 cases have been on the rise in Saudi Arabia since the beginning of May 2022. The seven-day rolling average of daily new confirmed COVID-19 cases per million people in Saudi Arabia currently stands at 27.14. The world average is 62.4, more than double the Saudi statistic.

The kingdom’s seven-day rolling average of daily new deaths from COVID-19 per million people is 0.07; the figure for the world is 0.19 – almost three times as high.

The kingdom’s current R-value, measuring the average number of new infections caused by a single infected individual, is 1.26 – somewhat higher than the worldwide R-value of 1.01.

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.