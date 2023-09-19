The Media Line Stands Out

The Media Line
Saudi Arabia Expresses Interest in Petrochemical Cooperation with Iran
Mideast Daily News
Saudi Arabia
Iran
Petrochemical Industry
Abdullah bin Saud al-Anzi
International Exhibition

Saudi Arabia Expresses Interest in Petrochemical Cooperation with Iran

Steven Ganot
09/19/2023

Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to Iran Abdullah bin Saud al-Anzi declared on Monday that his country is eager to broaden ties with Iran in the petrochemical sector. The announcement came during the 17th International Exhibition of Plastics, Rubber, Machinery and Equipment in Tehran, according to Iran’s official news agency IRNA.

Ambassador al-Anzi noted that there are multiple avenues for collaboration between Saudi and Iranian petrochemical industries. Specifically, he mentioned the potential for Saudi Arabia’s Basic Industries Corporation, a leading chemical manufacturer, to work with Iranian petrochemical firms.

The ambassador also expressed hope for the National Petrochemical Company of Iran to arrange meetings between stakeholders in the Iranian and Saudi petrochemical sectors. Furthermore, al-Anzi commended Iran for its “significant” advancements in petrochemical science and technology.

According to exhibition organizers, the event has drawn participation from 560 domestic firms and 210 foreign companies.

The Media Line
