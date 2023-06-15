Donate
Saudi Arabia Lifts Ban on Jordanian Livestock Exports
Mideast Daily News
Steven Ganot
06/15/2023

Saudi Arabia has rescinded its ban on Jordanian livestock exports, Jordan’s Agriculture Minister Khalid Hneifat announced on Wednesday. The decision is expected to significantly benefit Jordan’s local sheep farming industry.

Hneifat lauded Saudi Arabia’s direct cooperation and quick response, affirming the ministry’s commitment to support Jordanian sheep breeders in capitalizing on this development.

Saudi Arabia imposed the ban earlier this year following reports of a foot-and-mouth disease outbreak among cattle in Jordan’s Al Dhuleil and Al Hallabat districts. This highly contagious infection prompted concerns about livestock health and safety.

However, the ban’s removal followed an evaluation by a Saudi Arabian technical inspection team that determined Jordan’s livestock quarantine and shipping safety measures to be satisfactory.

Historically, Saudi Arabia has been the largest importer of sheep from Jordan, contributing significantly to the sector. According to Jordan’s Department of Statistics, out of around 1 million sheep raised for export in the country, more than half are usually destined for Gulf countries, with Saudi Arabia accounting for the majority.

