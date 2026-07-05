Giorgia Valente’s report turns artificial intelligence from a shiny tech story into something darker and more urgent: a counterterrorism problem moving faster than the people assigned to contain it. At the United Nations, Saudi Arabia and security researchers warned that terrorist groups are learning how to use AI for recruitment, propaganda, fundraising, attack planning, and operational support while governments and technology companies are still building the rulebook.

Saudi Arabia’s permanent representative to the UN, Abdulaziz M. Alwasil, called for international cooperation, expertise sharing, and investment in capacity building, pointing to Yemen as a place where groups such as the Houthis and al-Qaida have already sought access to drones and other modern tools. The Saudi message was not subtle: AI misuse is no longer a future threat dressed up for a conference panel. It is already tied to the hard realities of regional security.

The report then pivots to Tech Against Terrorism’s new Counter-Terrorism AI Benchmark, released during UN Counter-Terrorism Week in New York. The benchmark tested 27 AI models across thousands of outputs and found that about a third of responses gave users “meaningful uplift” beyond what a normal web search would provide. Full refusals accounted for 57% of responses, while 15% began with a refusal but still supplied useful information. The worst failures came from open models stripped of safety training, with two complying with 89% and 100% of requests.

Adam Hadley, the group’s executive director, calls the findings “not acceptable” and warns that the problem is not only safety, but control. The benchmark also found that reframing a dangerous request as “research” made some models far more likely to comply.

Kiria Borak, a security analyst focused on West Africa and the Sahel, adds the human and regional dimension. She is less worried about sci-fi drones than about AI-generated recruitment, extremist propaganda, algorithmic amplification, and communities with little ability to spot manipulated content.

Read the full article to see how Valente connects Riyadh’s UN warning, AI safety failures, and extremist information networks into one blunt question: Can governments and tech firms build guardrails before terrorists learn to drive through the gaps?