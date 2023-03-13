Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Saudi Arabia Refuses Visas to Israeli Delegation of Circassians to UN Confab
(Wikimedia Commons)
Mideast Daily News
Saudi Arabia
Israel
Circassian
Kafr Kama

Saudi Arabia Refuses Visas to Israeli Delegation of Circassians to UN Confab

The Media Line Staff
03/13/2023

Saudi Arabia refused to give visas to an Israeli delegation invited to participate in a United Nations tourism event in the Saudi city of Al-Ula, Bloomberg first reported. The UN World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) included groups from 22 other countries. The delegation was made up of residents of the Circassian town of Kafr Kama, which late last year was included on the UN list of best villages for tourism. Kafr Kama is home to the Circassian Heritage Center, a museum housed in a building that dates back to the late 19th century and holds many artifacts related to the history and culture of the Circassian people. The people there preserve their Circassian heritage and culture by continuing to speak Adyghe, the Circassian language; cooking  Circassian foods; performing traditional dances, wearing traditional clothing, marrying other Circassians, and cooking Circassian foods.

The Israeli delegation wasn’t given visas, despite UN officials’ demand that Saudi authorities treat each of the organization’s member states equally. Israel and Saudi Arabia do not have official diplomatic relations, though the two counties reportedly are in negotiations to normalize ties.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.