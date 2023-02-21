Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Saudi Arabia Reported To Deposit $1 Billion in Yemen’s Central Bank
An employee counts stacks of Yemeni currency at the central bank in the southern port city of Aden on September 28, 2021. (Saleh Al-Obeidi/AFP via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Yemen Civil War
internationally-recognized government
Aden
Central Bank
Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia Reported To Deposit $1 Billion in Yemen’s Central Bank

The Media Line Staff
02/21/2023

Saudi Arabia was scheduled to deposit $1 billion in Yemen’s central bank in Aden, the capital of the internationally recognized government, on Tuesday, Reuters reported, citing an unnamed Saudi source. An official announcement reportedly will be made later on Tuesday in Riyadh at the conclusion of the kingdom’s Riyadh International Humanitarian Forum. Saudi Arabia has led a military coalition in support of Yemen’s government against the Iran-backed Houthi rebels since 2015. In May, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates pledged  $3 billion in support of the internationally recognized government; it is not yet known whether the $1 billion to be deposited in the central bank is part of this $3 billion or in addition. The years-long civil war in Yemen has led to a weak currency and high fuel and commodity prices. The Houthi-led areas of Yemen have their own central bank in Sanaa, which was captured by the Houthis in 2015. A months-long cease-fire between the Yemeni government and the Houthis expired in October 2022, despite efforts to renew it.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.