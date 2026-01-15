Saudi Arabia Rolls Out 1.9 Billion Riyals in New Yemen Development Funding

Saudi Arabia announced Wednesday a 1.9 billion Saudi riyal ($507 million) development package for Yemen, pitching the investment as a boost for basic services and long-term stability in a country battered by years of war, economic collapse, and infrastructure breakdown.

The Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen (SDRPY) said the new package includes 28 projects and initiatives spanning energy, education, and transport, along with a fresh grant for petroleum derivatives intended to keep power plants running across Yemeni governorates. The program said the projects are meant to “enhance security, stability and growth” for Yemenis.

The announcement landed as Saudi Arabia continues trying to shift Yemen from a perpetual emergency toward something closer to governable normality. Yemen has been fragmented by conflict since 2014, when the Iran-aligned Houthi movement seized Sanaa and the internationally recognized government regrouped elsewhere. Saudi Arabia led a coalition that intervened in 2015; the war has since produced one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises, even as frontline fighting has ebbed and flowed in recent years.

Riyadh paired the funding news with diplomacy. Saudi Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud met in Riyadh with Rashad al-Alimi, chairman of Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council. The minister reaffirmed Saudi support for Yemen, according to Saudi media, citing directives from the kingdom’s leadership to provide economic backing to the Yemeni people.