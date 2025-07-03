Saudi Arabia Rolls Out First THAAD Missile Unit in Jeddah

Saudi Arabia has officially brought its first Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) missile unit online, adding serious firepower to its growing air defense arsenal. The Saudi Ministry of Defense made the announcement Wednesday after the unit cleared a battery of tests, evaluations, and live field exercises.

The launch ceremony—yes, complete with flags and formal handovers—took place at the Air Defense Forces Institute in Jeddah. The commander of the Royal Saudi Air Defense Forces passed the unit’s flag to the head of the 1st Air Defense Group, a symbolic move signaling: We’re ready.

THAAD isn’t your average missile launcher. Developed by Lockheed Martin, the US-made system is designed to take out incoming ballistic missiles during their final descent—think of it as a high-stakes game of whack-a-mole, but at supersonic speeds and with national security on the line.

This rollout is more than just military theater. THAAD has been part of the Saudi-US defense equation for years, dating back to the 2017 arms deal signed during President Donald Trump’s high-profile visit to the kingdom. With tensions still simmering across the region, especially with Iran and its network of proxies, Riyadh is betting big on layered missile defense.

The THAAD system will join Patriot batteries already in place, giving Saudi Arabia a better shot at intercepting threats from above. And if this deployment is any indication, the kingdom is sending a clear message: it’s not just playing defense—it’s playing to win.