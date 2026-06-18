Saudi Arabia Says Iran Must Rebuild Trust After Gulf Attacks

Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister said in Vienna on Wednesday that Iran’s attacks on Gulf Cooperation Council states have badly damaged regional trust, even as Riyadh voiced cautious support for a prospective US-Iran agreement meant to end the recent conflict and open a new diplomatic track.

Speaking at a European Council on Foreign Relations event, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said the emerging memorandum of understanding between Washington and Tehran could help move the region away from war, but only if it includes serious verification and addresses the fears of Iran’s neighbors. For the Gulf states, the issue is not just what Iran promises. It is who checks, how often, and what happens if Tehran cheats.

“The detail will matter,” Prince Faisal said.

Saudi Arabia, a close US partner and a longtime rival of Iran, has watched Tehran’s nuclear program with alarm for years. The 2015 nuclear deal gave the United Nations nuclear watchdog expanded inspection powers, but that framework collapsed after President Donald Trump withdrew the US from the agreement in 2018 and Iran later expanded its nuclear activities.

Prince Faisal said any new arrangement must go beyond broad commitments and include durable monitoring of enrichment and nuclear material. “How we will have a long-term, sustainable verification regime is what will matter the most, and that is what will give the international community but also the regional countries the most confidence and the ability to look towards a better future,” he said.

The foreign minister also made clear that the war has left scars across the Gulf. Recent Iranian attacks on GCC countries, he said, had pushed back a fragile rapprochement that began under the 2023 Beijing-brokered Saudi-Iran agreement.

“We were starting to gather momentum and were beginning to explore potential areas of economic cooperation. We are now actually regressed,” he said.

Prince Faisal said Saudi Arabia still favors diplomacy over a purely military path, but he warned that economic cooperation with Iran cannot simply resume on command. “Before we can look at that as an option, there’s going to have to be a rebuilding of trust and a rebuilding of relationships,” he said.