Saudi Arabia Seizes Rainbow Toys, Clothes, in Crackdown on ‘Homosexual Colors’

Saudi state media reports that officials in the capital, Riyadh, are seizing rainbow-colored toys and clothes in a crackdown on a perceived symbol of homosexuality. Targeted items include rainbow-colored bows, skirts, hats, and pencil cases, according to a report broadcast Tuesday by the state-run Al-Ekhbariya news channel. “We are giving a tour of the items that contradict the Islamic faith and public morals and promote homosexual colors targeting the younger generation,” said a Commerce Ministry official. The colors send a “poisoned message” to children, the report says. Homosexual relations are punishable by death in the kingdom.