Saudi Arabia Shares Intelligence With US of Imminent Iran Attack on Kingdom
Mideast Daily News
Saudi Arabia
Iran
attack
Intelligence

The Media Line Staff
11/02/2022

Saudi Arabia raided the alert level for its military, after receiving intelligence that Iran plans an imminent attack on targets in the kingdom. The Saudis shared the intelligence with the United States on Tuesday, according to reports. Other neighboring states and the US also have raised the level of alert for their military forces. The details of the intelligence have not yet been made public, but Saudi officials said that Iran plans to carry out attacks on both Saudi Arabia and Erbil in Iraq, in an effort to distract attention from domestic protests. Some US troops are stationed in Erbil, which also is where the US consulate is located.  Iran has accused the US and Saudi Arabia of encouraging the current protests roiling the Islamic Republic. The US and Saudi Arabia both have accused Iran of carrying out a drone and missile attack on the kingdom in 2019 that targeted the country’s oil industry, and Saudi-US relations have been strained since the Saudis said they would cut back oil production, despite shortages due to the Russian-Ukrainian conflict.  The threat, deemed credible by US officials, was reported to be planned for the next 48 hours. “We are concerned about the threat picture, and we remain in constant contact through military and intelligence channels with the Saudis,” the National Security Council said in a statement. “We will not hesitate to act in the defense of our interests and partners in the region.”

