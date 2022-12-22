Saudi Arabia, Turkey Join in Condemnation of Taliban Ban on Women Attending University

Saudi Arabia and Turkey have both condemned the Taliban’s decision to ban women from Afghanistan’s public and private universities. The order issued earlier this week was effective immediately and indefinitely. Universities in the country have this week gone on break until March. The announcement came two weeks after the Taliban allowed girls to take their high school graduation exams, despite not being inside of a classroom since the Islamist fundamental group took over. Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Ministry called on the Taliban to rescind the ban, and said that the move violates Afghan women’s legal rights, “foremost of which is the right to education, which contributes to supporting security, stability, development and prosperity for Afghanistan and its brotherly people.” Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu also called for the ban’s reversal, saying that it is “neither Islamic nor humane.” He added: “What harm is there in women’s education? What harm does it to do Afghanistan? Is there an Islamic explanation? On the contrary, our religion, Islam, is not against education, on the contrary, it encourages education and science.” The Organization of Islamic Cooperation also called for the Taliban to reverse the decision, while Qatar and Pakistan also have slammed the ban, with both saying it goes against Islamic teachings. The Taliban have been barring women from entering public spaces including parks, gyms, and entertainment venues, requiring them to wear burqas and face coverings and requiring a male escort in public. The Taliban took over and announced the formation of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan at the end of August 2021 when the last US and other foreign troops left the country.